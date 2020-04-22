Markets
CDEV

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6%. Leading the group were shares of Centennial Resource Development, up about 23.2% and shares of Penn Virginia up about 19.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 5.5% as a group, led by D/B/A Sibanye-stillwater, trading up by about 12.7% and Alamos Gold, trading up by about 11.8% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CDEV PVAC SBSW AGI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular