Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6%. Leading the group were shares of Centennial Resource Development, up about 23.2% and shares of Penn Virginia up about 19.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 5.5% as a group, led by D/B/A Sibanye-stillwater, trading up by about 12.7% and Alamos Gold, trading up by about 11.8% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.