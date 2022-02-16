Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Precious Metals

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of NextDecade, up about 9.9% and shares of Amplify Energy up about 9.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Barrick Gold, trading higher by about 7.7% and Harmony Gold Mining, trading up by about 5.7% on Wednesday.

