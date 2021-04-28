Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.7%. Leading the group were shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, up about 8.1% and shares of Northern Oil & Gas up about 7.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led by Profire Energy, trading up by about 12.1% and Liberty Oilfield Services, trading up by about 9.6% on Wednesday.

