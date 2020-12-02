Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.3%. Leading the group were shares of Qep Resources, up about 16.1% and shares of Kosmos Energy up about 12.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Gaslog, trading up by about 8.9% and Nextier Oilfield Solutions, trading higher by about 8.3% on Wednesday.

