Markets
QEP

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.3%. Leading the group were shares of Qep Resources, up about 16.1% and shares of Kosmos Energy up about 12.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 3.2% as a group, led by Gaslog, trading up by about 8.9% and Nextier Oilfield Solutions, trading higher by about 8.3% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QEP KOS GLOG NEX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular