Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%. Leading the group were shares of Pacific Drilling (PACD), up about 18.8% and shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) up about 16.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Transocean (RIG), trading up by about 11.7% and Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK), trading up by about 11.6% on Wednesday.

