Markets
PACD

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4.3%. Leading the group were shares of Pacific Drilling (PACD), up about 18.8% and shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) up about 16.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas equipment & services shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Transocean (RIG), trading up by about 11.7% and Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK), trading up by about 11.6% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PACD WLL RIG TUSK

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular