Wednesday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Metals & Mining Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.5%. Leading the group were shares of Penn Virginia, up about 10.5% and shares of Gran Tierra Energy up about 10.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are metals & mining shares, up on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led by Peabody Energy, trading up by about 13.5% and Hallador Energy, trading up by about 11.7% on Wednesday.

