Markets
CONN

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Sporting Goods & Activities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 5% and shares of Systemax up about 1.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are sporting goods & activities shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Drive Shack, trading up by about 19.6% and Leslies, trading higher by about 2.7% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Sporting Goods & Activities
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Sporting Goods & Activities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CONN SYX DS LESL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular