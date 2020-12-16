Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Sporting Goods & Activities

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.5%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 5% and shares of Systemax up about 1.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are sporting goods & activities shares, up on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led by Drive Shack, trading up by about 19.6% and Leslies, trading higher by about 2.7% on Wednesday.

