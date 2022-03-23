In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 4%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 19.8% and shares of Conns down about 0.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are rental, leasing, & royalty shares, up on the day by about 3.5% as a group, led by BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, trading up by about 9.3% and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, trading higher by about 7.1% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Rental, Leasing, & Royalty Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.