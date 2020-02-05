Markets
CONN

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.8%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 15.2% and shares of Gamestop up about 6.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 5.2% as a group, led by Pacific Drilling, trading higher by about 19.1% and Laredo Petroleum, trading higher by about 12.4% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CONN GME PACD LPI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular