Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.8%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 15.2% and shares of Gamestop up about 6.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 5.2% as a group, led by Pacific Drilling, trading higher by about 19.1% and Laredo Petroleum, trading higher by about 12.4% on Wednesday.

