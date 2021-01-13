Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Defense Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 20.6%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 81.9% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 0.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, up on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led by Ammo, trading higher by about 30.9% and L3harris Technologies, trading up by about 0.6% on Wednesday.

