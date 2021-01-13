Markets
GME

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Defense Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 20.6%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 81.9% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 0.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are defense shares, up on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led by Ammo, trading higher by about 30.9% and L3harris Technologies, trading up by about 0.6% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Defense Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Defense Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GME RCII POWW LHX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular