Markets
SYX

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Consumer Goods

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.7%. Leading the group were shares of Systemax, up about 16.1% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 6.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are consumer goods shares, up on the day by about 5.2% as a group, led by Eastman Kodak, trading higher by about 302.1% and Arlo Technologies, trading higher by about 31.2% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Consumer Goods
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Consumer Goods

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SYX RCII KODK ARLO

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular