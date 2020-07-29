Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Consumer Goods

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.7%. Leading the group were shares of Systemax, up about 16.1% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 6.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are consumer goods shares, up on the day by about 5.2% as a group, led by Eastman Kodak, trading higher by about 302.1% and Arlo Technologies, trading higher by about 31.2% on Wednesday.

