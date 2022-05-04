Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Computers

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.2%. Leading the group were shares of Global Industrial, up about 14.2% and shares of Rent-a-center up about 1.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are computers shares, up on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led by Super Micro Computer, trading up by about 28.1% and Apple, trading higher by about 1.5% on Wednesday.

