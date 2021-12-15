Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.2%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 13.2% and shares of Global Industrial up about 4.2% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are cigarettes & tobacco shares, up on the day by about 1% as a group, led by Universal, trading up by about 2.9% and 22nd Century Group, trading higher by about 2.1% on Wednesday.

