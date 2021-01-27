Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Apparel Stores

In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 29.3%. Leading the group were shares of Gamestop, up about 147.9% and shares of Conns up about 3.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 10.6% as a group, led by Express, trading up by about 335.9% and Chicos Fas, trading higher by about 19.5% on Wednesday.

