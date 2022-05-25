In trading on Wednesday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 8.7%. Leading the group were shares of Rent-a-center, up about 12.4% and shares of Gamestop up about 11.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 8.2% as a group, led by Caleres, trading up by about 28.3% and Abercrombie & Fitch, trading higher by about 16.6% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Apparel Stores

