Wednesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Precious Metals

In trading on Wednesday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.8%. Leading the group were shares of Nuveen Arizona Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund III, up about 29.2% and shares of Denison Mines up about 18.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Kinross Gold, trading higher by about 9% and Iamgold, trading higher by about 8.3% on Wednesday.

