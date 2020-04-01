Markets
NXE

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Precious Metals

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.8%. Leading the group were shares of Nuveen Arizona Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund III, up about 29.2% and shares of Denison Mines up about 18.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are precious metals shares, up on the day by about 0.7% as a group, led by Kinross Gold, trading higher by about 9% and Iamgold, trading higher by about 8.3% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Precious Metals
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Precious Metals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NXE DNN KGC IAG

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular