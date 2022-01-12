Wednesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Wednesday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.4%. Leading the group were shares of International Tower Hill Mines, up about 10.5% and shares of EMX Royalty up about 4.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led by Resolute Forest Products , trading higher by about 3.8% and Suzano, trading higher by about 2.7% on Wednesday.

