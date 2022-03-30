Markets
LAC

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Lithium Americas, up about 14% and shares of American Resources up about 9.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Aemetis, trading higher by about 10.4% and PBF Energy, trading up by about 6.3% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAC AREC AMTX PBF

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular