In trading on Wednesday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.5%. Leading the group were shares of Lithium Americas, up about 14% and shares of American Resources up about 9.1% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, up on the day by about 2.8% as a group, led by Aemetis, trading higher by about 10.4% and PBF Energy, trading up by about 6.3% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

