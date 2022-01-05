Wednesday Sector Leaders: Metals & Mining, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, metals & mining shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.8%. Leading the group were shares of Nuveen Arizona Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund III, up about 12.8% and shares of Denison Mines up about 10.5% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Sierra Metals, trading higher by about 7.6% and Cleveland-cliffs, trading up by about 7.2% on Wednesday.

