Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Materials sector, losing just 3.0%. Within that group, Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.0%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 3.2% on the day, and down 28.57% year-to-date. Newmont Corp, meanwhile, is up 6.26% year-to-date, and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc., is down 31.45% year-to-date. Combined, NEM and MLM make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 3.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS) and Xilinx, Inc. (Symbol: XLNX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.8% and 0.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 3.7% in midday trading, and down 15.13% on a year-to-date basis. T-Mobile US Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.88% year-to-date, and Xilinx, Inc., is down 19.74% year-to-date. XLNX makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials -3.0% Technology & Communications -3.7% Consumer Products -4.3% Healthcare -4.6% Services -4.8% Energy -4.8% Industrial -5.2% Utilities -6.3% Financial -6.3%

