Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Industrial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.2%. Within that group, PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.8% and 5.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 3.3% on the day, and down 11.10% year-to-date. PPG Industries Inc, meanwhile, is down 20.95% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp. is up 10.99% year-to-date. Combined, PPG and ALB make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, up 2.7%. Among large Industrial stocks, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and Generac Holdings Inc (Symbol: GNRC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.3% and 7.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 2.4% in midday trading, and down 6.71% on a year-to-date basis. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 34.47% year-to-date, and Generac Holdings Inc, is down 25.68% year-to-date. GNRC makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +3.2% Industrial +2.7% Services +2.6% Technology & Communications +2.6% Financial +2.2% Consumer Products +1.6% Healthcare +1.6% Energy +1.3% Utilities 0.0%

