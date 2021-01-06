Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Financial

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 5.1%. Within that group, Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 9.7% and 9.1%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 4.7% on the day, and up 5.98% year-to-date. Vulcan Materials Co , meanwhile, is up 9.18% year-to-date, and Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is up 7.94% year-to-date. Combined, VMC and MLM make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, up 4.7%. Among large Financial stocks, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) and KeyCorp (Symbol: KEY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 12.1% and 10.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 5.2% in midday trading, and up 4.21% on a year-to-date basis. Zions Bancorporation, N.A., meanwhile, is up 12.50% year-to-date, and KeyCorp is up 11.49% year-to-date. Combined, ZION and KEY make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +5.1% Financial +4.7% Energy +3.8% Services +3.2% Industrial +3.2% Utilities +2.5% Consumer Products +2.3% Healthcare +2.0% Technology & Communications +0.7%

