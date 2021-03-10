Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Materials sector, higher by 2.4%. Within that group, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.1% and 5.9%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 2.3% on the day, and up 8.55% year-to-date. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is up 42.20% year-to-date, and Howmet Aerospace Inc is up 10.42% year-to-date. MOS makes up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 2.3%. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.1% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 2.3% in midday trading, and up 40.63% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 45.32% year-to-date, and HollyFrontier Corp is up 60.06% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and HFC make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.4% Energy +2.3% Services +1.9% Financial +1.8% Consumer Products +1.4% Industrial +1.3% Utilities +0.9% Healthcare +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.2%

