Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Materials sector, higher by 2.6%. Within the sector, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Howmet Aerospace Inc (Symbol: HWM) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.3% and 5.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 2.1% on the day, and up 2.17% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 8.27% year-to-date, and Howmet Aerospace Inc, is down 48.44% year-to-date. FCX makes up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 1.5%. Among large Energy stocks, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.9% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and down 36.00% on a year-to-date basis. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 53.56% year-to-date, and EOG Resources, Inc., is down 38.30% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and EOG make up approximately 5.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.6% Energy +1.5% Industrial +1.3% Consumer Products +1.2% Financial +1.2% Healthcare +0.3% Services -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.1% Utilities -1.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.