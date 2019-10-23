Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Energy

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 1.0%. Within the sector, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 7.2% and 2.7%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.7% on the day, and up 15.54% year-to-date. Avery Dennison Corp, meanwhile, is up 43.25% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 0.82% year-to-date. Combined, AVY and FCX make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.9%. Among large Energy stocks, EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG) and Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.0% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 6.02% on a year-to-date basis. EOG Resources, Inc., meanwhile, is down 15.85% year-to-date, and Cimarex Energy Co, is down 26.49% year-to-date. Combined, EOG and XEC make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.0% Energy +0.9% Healthcare +0.5% Utilities +0.1% Financial +0.1% Industrial +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Services -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.