Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Energy

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Materials sector, up 2.3%. Within that group, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.2% and 5.0%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 4.51% year-to-date. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 2.05% year-to-date, and Avery Dennison Corp, is down 15.25% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and AVY make up approximately 8.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 2.2%. Among large Energy stocks, Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.2% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 2.2% in midday trading, and up 37.17% on a year-to-date basis. Valero Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 47.17% year-to-date, and Exxon Mobil Corp is up 41.09% year-to-date. Combined, VLO and XOM make up approximately 26.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.3% Energy +2.2% Consumer Products +1.6% Industrial +1.5% Financial +0.9% Healthcare +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.8% Utilities +0.6% Services +0.3%

