Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Materials sector, up 1.0%. Within the sector, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 11.5% and 4.6%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 21.22% year-to-date. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is down 8.09% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co is up 71.93% year-to-date. Combined, FMC and MOS make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 9.20% on a year-to-date basis. Ralph Lauren Corp, meanwhile, is up 19.83% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc is up 34.59% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.0% Consumer Products +0.9% Services +0.7% Financial +0.7% Healthcare -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.2% Industrial -0.4% Energy -0.6% Utilities -0.9%

