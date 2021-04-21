Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Materials sector, up 1.7%. Within that group, Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 14.89% year-to-date. Dow Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.69% year-to-date, and Mosaic Co is up 44.70% year-to-date. Combined, DOW and MOS make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.4%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) and HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 5.70% on a year-to-date basis. PVH Corp, meanwhile, is up 13.93% year-to-date, and HanesBrands Inc is up 42.32% year-to-date. Combined, PVH and HBI make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.7%
Consumer Products +1.4%
Services +1.4%
Industrial +1.4%
Healthcare +1.3%
Financial +1.1%
Energy +1.1%
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Utilities -0.5%

