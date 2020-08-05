Markets
TRUP

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Life & Health Insurance, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, life & health insurance shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.3%. Leading the group were shares of Trupanion, up about 17.4% and shares of Assurant up about 14.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led by Oasis Petroleum, trading higher by about 22.8% and Whiting Petroleum, trading higher by about 14.8% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Life & Health Insurance, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Life & Health Insurance, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRUP AIZ OAS WLL

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular