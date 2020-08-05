Wednesday Sector Leaders: Life & Health Insurance, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, life & health insurance shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.3%. Leading the group were shares of Trupanion, up about 17.4% and shares of Assurant up about 14.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are oil & gas exploration & production shares, up on the day by about 4.1% as a group, led by Oasis Petroleum, trading higher by about 22.8% and Whiting Petroleum, trading higher by about 14.8% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.