In trading on Wednesday, information technology services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.7%. Leading the group were shares of Chindata Group Holdings, up about 54.3% and shares of Dada Nexus up about 48.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are department stores shares, up on the day by about 5.3% as a group, led by JD.com, trading up by about 31.8% and Kohls, trading higher by about 14.5% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Information Technology Services, Department Stores

