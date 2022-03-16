Markets
CD

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Information Technology Services, Department Stores

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Wednesday, information technology services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 6.7%. Leading the group were shares of Chindata Group Holdings, up about 54.3% and shares of Dada Nexus up about 48.9% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are department stores shares, up on the day by about 5.3% as a group, led by JD.com, trading up by about 31.8% and Kohls, trading higher by about 14.5% on Wednesday.

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Information Technology Services, Department Stores
VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Information Technology Services, Department Stores

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CD DADA JD KSS

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular