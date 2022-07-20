In trading on Wednesday, information technology services shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.1%. Leading the group were shares of MONDAY.com, up about 14.2% and shares of Unity Software up about 13.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are application software shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Kaleyra, trading higher by about 13.5% and PowerShares DB Crude Oil Long ETN, trading higher by about 12.5% on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Wednesday Sector Leaders: Information Technology Services, Application Software Stocks

