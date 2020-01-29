Wednesday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Industrial companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.8%. Within the sector, General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) and Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.3% and 5.9%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 1.2% on the day, and up 2.48% year-to-date. General Electric Co, meanwhile, is up 15.91% year-to-date, and Norfolk Southern Corp is up 11.66% year-to-date. Combined, GE and NSC make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Materials sector, up 0.6%. Among large Materials stocks, Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) and Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.7% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 3.11% on a year-to-date basis. Avery Dennison Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.40% year-to-date, and Dow Inc, is down 9.32% year-to-date. Combined, AVY and DOW make up approximately 7.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +0.8% Materials +0.6% Financial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Utilities +0.2% Services +0.1% Healthcare -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.6% Energy -0.9%

