Markets
NCLH

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Industrial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 4.82% year-to-date. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 72.98% year-to-date, and United Airlines Holdings Inc, is down 60.44% year-to-date. UAL makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 11.45% on a year-to-date basis. Royal Caribbean Group, meanwhile, is down 52.87% year-to-date, and Nike is up 8.35% year-to-date. NKE makes up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

The Online Investor

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Industrial +0.4%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Services 0.0%
Utilities -0.0%
Financial -0.0%
Technology & Communications 0.0%
Materials 0.0%
Healthcare -0.1%
Energy -0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NCLH UAL XLI RCL NKE

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular