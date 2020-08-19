Wednesday Sector Leaders: Industrial, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Industrial companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.4%. Within that group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 4.82% year-to-date. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, meanwhile, is down 72.98% year-to-date, and United Airlines Holdings Inc, is down 60.44% year-to-date. UAL makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.9% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 11.45% on a year-to-date basis. Royal Caribbean Group, meanwhile, is down 52.87% year-to-date, and Nike is up 8.35% year-to-date. NKE makes up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +0.4% Consumer Products -0.0% Services 0.0% Utilities -0.0% Financial -0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0% Materials 0.0% Healthcare -0.1% Energy -0.3%

