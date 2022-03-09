Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Hospital & Medical Practitioners, Advertising Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, hospital & medical practitioners shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 5.9%. Leading the group were shares of Bright Health Group, up about 28.9% and shares of Surgery Partners up about 10.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are advertising shares, up on the day by about 5.8% as a group, led by Fluent, trading higher by about 29.1% and Izea Worldwide, trading higher by about 10.3% on Wednesday.

