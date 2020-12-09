Wednesday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Paper & Forest Products

In trading on Wednesday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.4%. Leading the group were shares of The Lovesac Company, up about 17.1% and shares of Casper Sleep up about 10.6% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are paper & forest products shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Koppers Holdings, trading higher by about 4.6% and Norbord, trading up by about 3.9% on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.