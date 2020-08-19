Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Home Furnishings & Improvement, Department Stores

In trading on Wednesday, home furnishings & improvement shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 3.2%. Leading the group were shares of Kirklands, up about 19% and shares of Growgeneration up about 17.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are department stores shares, up on the day by about 3% as a group, led by Hudson, trading higher by about 46.3% and Target, trading higher by about 12% on Wednesday.

