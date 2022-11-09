Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

November 09, 2022 — 02:40 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, losing just 0.2%. Within that group, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.5% and 2.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 5.02% year-to-date. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, meanwhile, is down 47.19% year-to-date, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, is down 47.58% year-to-date. Combined, BIO and XRAY make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Utilities stocks, Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 5.76% on a year-to-date basis. Pinnacle West Capital Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.16% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 10.29% year-to-date. Combined, PNW and LNT make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare -0.2%
Utilities -0.5%
Financial -1.1%
Consumer Products -1.2%
Industrial -1.2%
Technology & Communications -1.5%
Services -1.6%
Materials -1.6%
Energy -3.9%

