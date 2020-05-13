Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, losing just 1.4%. Within the sector, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.6% and 1.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 2.67% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 53.86% year-to-date, and Merck & Co Inc, is down 13.25% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and MRK make up approximately 6.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 1.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.8% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and down 14.52% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 23.02% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy, is down 9.44% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ES make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -1.4% Utilities -1.6% Technology & Communications -2.9% Services -3.0% Consumer Products -3.1% Materials -3.1% Industrial -3.3% Financial -3.5% Energy -5.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.