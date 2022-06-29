Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.1%. Within that group, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) and Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.2% on the day, and down 7.80% year-to-date. Idexx Laboratories, Inc., meanwhile, is down 45.14% year-to-date, and Molina Healthcare Inc, is down 11.54% year-to-date. Combined, IDXX and MOH make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.1%. Among large Utilities stocks, Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.2% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and down 1.66% on a year-to-date basis. Exelon Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.46% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 6.32% year-to-date. Combined, EXC and FE make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.1% Utilities +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Services -0.7% Financial -0.7% Industrial -0.7% Technology & Communications -0.8% Materials -0.9% Energy -2.5%

