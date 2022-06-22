Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Healthcare sector, higher by 2.1%. Within that group, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.4% and 5.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 2.4% on the day, and down 10.21% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is down 45.03% year-to-date, and DaVita Inc, is down 29.26% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and DVA make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.4%. Among large Utilities stocks, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and down 5.44% on a year-to-date basis. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 25.86% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc, is down 18.91% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and NEE make up approximately 18.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +2.1% Utilities +1.4% Financial +0.9% Services +0.8% Technology & Communications +0.7% Consumer Products +0.4% Industrial +0.4% Materials -0.3% Energy -2.5%

