Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Healthcare sector, up 2.0%. Within that group, HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) and Waters Corp. (Symbol: WAT) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 5.1% and 4.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.6% on the day, and up 0.14% year-to-date. HCA Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is up 7.35% year-to-date, and Waters Corp., is down 15.77% year-to-date. Combined, HCA and WAT make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.6%. Among large Utilities stocks, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and AES Corp (Symbol: AES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and up 8.35% on a year-to-date basis. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 2.99% year-to-date, and AES Corp is up 4.60% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and AES make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +2.0% Utilities +1.6% Financial +1.5% Consumer Products +1.2% Industrial +1.2% Energy +1.1% Materials +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.4% Services -0.2%

