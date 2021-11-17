Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Utilities

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 2.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 19.42% year-to-date. Moderna Inc, meanwhile, is up 136.39% year-to-date, and Pfizer Inc is up 42.09% year-to-date. Combined, MRNA and PFE make up approximately 7.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 9.30% on a year-to-date basis. NextEra Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 15.13% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc, is down 1.12% year-to-date. Combined, NEE and XEL make up approximately 21.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.2% Utilities -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Services -0.5% Materials -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.7% Financial -0.8% Industrial -0.9% Energy -1.9%

