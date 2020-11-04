Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 3.9%. Within that group, Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) and Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 44.6% and 15.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 5.5% on the day, and up 9.90% year-to-date. Biogen Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.41% year-to-date, and Lilly (Eli) & Co is up 16.41% year-to-date. Combined, BIIB and LLY make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 2.7%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) and ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 8.3% and 7.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 4.3% in midday trading, and up 29.65% on a year-to-date basis. Adobe Inc, meanwhile, is up 49.12% year-to-date, and ServiceNow Inc is up 82.59% year-to-date. Combined, ADBE and NOW make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +3.9% Technology & Communications +2.7% Services +2.0% Energy +1.0% Industrial +0.4% Consumer Products +0.1% Utilities -0.2% Financial -0.6% Materials -1.4%

