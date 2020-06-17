Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.7%. Within the sector, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 0.65% year-to-date. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 85.55% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 28.35% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and VRTX make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 13.09% on a year-to-date basis. Activision Blizzard, Inc., meanwhile, is up 28.63% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc., is down 0.61% year-to-date. AMAT makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.5% Utilities +0.3% Industrial 0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Services -0.1% Materials -0.2% Financial -0.5% Energy -2.4%

