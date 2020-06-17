Markets
DXCM

Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, higher by 0.7%. Within the sector, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.6% on the day, and down 0.65% year-to-date. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 85.55% year-to-date, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is up 28.35% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and VRTX make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.5%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) and Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.1% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 13.09% on a year-to-date basis. Activision Blizzard, Inc., meanwhile, is up 28.63% year-to-date, and Applied Materials, Inc., is down 0.61% year-to-date. AMAT makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.7%
Technology & Communications +0.5%
Utilities +0.3%
Industrial 0.0%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Services -0.1%
Materials -0.2%
Financial -0.5%
Energy -2.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DXCM VRTX XLV ATVI AMAT

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular