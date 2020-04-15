Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Wednesday is the Healthcare sector, losing just 1.2%. Within the sector, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.0% and 1.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.4% on the day, and down 4.63% year-to-date. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is up 9.81% year-to-date, and Abbott Laboratories is up 5.33% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and ABT make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, losing just 2.0%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK) and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.4% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.9% in midday trading, and down 4.41% on a year-to-date basis. NortonLifeLock Inc, meanwhile, is up 25.53% year-to-date, and Activision Blizzard, Inc. is up 11.39% year-to-date. NLOK makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare -1.2% Technology & Communications -2.0% Utilities -2.7% Industrial -3.2% Consumer Products -3.5% Services -3.7% Financial -4.5% Materials -5.2% Energy -6.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.