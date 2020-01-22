Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 3.14% year-to-date. Abbott Laboratories, meanwhile, is up 6.49% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc is up 0.19% year-to-date. Combined, ABT and ALGN make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.2% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 6.65% on a year-to-date basis. International Business Machines Corp, meanwhile, is up 7.20% year-to-date, and Intel Corp is up 4.17% year-to-date. Combined, IBM and INTC make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.6% Utilities +0.4% Services +0.2% Consumer Products +0.1% Financial +0.1% Industrial 0.0% Materials -0.6% Energy -1.4%

