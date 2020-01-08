Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Wednesday, Healthcare stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.8%. Within that group, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.0% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 0.60% year-to-date. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 5.32% year-to-date, and Idexx Laboratories, Inc. is up 4.59% year-to-date. Combined, VRTX and IDXX make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) and Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.5% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 1.1% in midday trading, and up 2.08% on a year-to-date basis. Twitter Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.10% year-to-date, and Synopsys Inc is up 5.29% year-to-date. SNPS makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.8%
Technology & Communications +0.8%
Services +0.6%
Financial +0.6%
Industrial +0.6%
Consumer Products +0.4%
Utilities +0.2%
Materials +0.2%
Energy -2.3%

Most Popular