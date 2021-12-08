Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.7%. Within that group, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 18.76% year-to-date. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.35% year-to-date, and Biogen Inc, is down 4.68% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and BIIB make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.0% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 19.75% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 9.46% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp, is down 34.71% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and LVS make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.7%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Industrial
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.