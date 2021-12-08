Markets
Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services

BNK Invest
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.7%. Within that group, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 18.76% year-to-date. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.35% year-to-date, and Biogen Inc, is down 4.68% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and BIIB make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.0% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 19.75% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 9.46% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp, is down 34.71% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and LVS make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.7%
Services +0.5%
Industrial +0.5%
Materials +0.4%
Utilities +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Financial +0.1%
Energy -0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.1%

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

