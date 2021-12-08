Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Services

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.7%. Within that group, Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT) and Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 18.76% year-to-date. Catalent Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.35% year-to-date, and Biogen Inc, is down 4.68% year-to-date. Combined, CTLT and BIIB make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.0% and 5.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 19.75% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 9.46% year-to-date, and Las Vegas Sands Corp, is down 34.71% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and LVS make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.7% Services +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Materials +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Financial +0.1% Energy -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.1%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.