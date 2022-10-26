Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.9%. Within the sector, Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 12.6% and 4.1%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.4% on the day, and down 5.41% year-to-date. Universal Health Services, Inc., meanwhile, is down 15.56% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 44.02% year-to-date. Combined, UHS and MRNA make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 1.7%. Among large Energy stocks, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are the most notable, showing a gain of 5.0% and 4.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 64.45% on a year-to-date basis. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is up 62.13% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 93.91% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and HES make up approximately 4.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.9% Energy +1.7% Industrial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.7% Materials +0.5% Utilities +0.3% Financial +0.2% Services +0.1% Technology & Communications +0.1%

