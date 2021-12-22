Wednesday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Wednesday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.8%. Within that group, Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) and IQVIA Holdings Inc (Symbol: IQV) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.2% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.8% on the day, and up 23.53% year-to-date. Intuitive Surgical Inc, meanwhile, is up 31.69% year-to-date, and IQVIA Holdings Inc is up 53.77% year-to-date. Combined, ISRG and IQV make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Energy stocks, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.8% in midday trading, and up 51.13% on a year-to-date basis. Devon Energy Corp., meanwhile, is up 180.80% year-to-date, and APA Corp is up 83.85% year-to-date. Combined, DVN and APA make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Wednesday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.8% Energy +0.8% Services +0.6% Materials +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Financial +0.5% Industrial +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.